Community

A silver linings playbook

Crisis teams visit Keizer schools 3 times since Jan. 1...

Community Calendar

To submit your calendar event, email us: news@keizertimes.com...

SKSB, Salem settle who owns what

By HERB SWETT For the Keizertimes Property realignments between the Salem-Keizer School District and the...

Help needed for area homeless count

Community Action Agency is looking for volunteers to help conduct its annual homeless count. The...

Sports

McNary halfway through league play

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes McNary boys basketball coach Ryan Kirch knew playing in...

Celtics hold off South Salem, win first dual

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes With McNary holding on to a four-point lead entering...

McNary nearly upsets Saxons

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes SALEM—McNary (9-6, 4-3) went into South Salem and almost...

McNary crushes Olympians, Grizzlies

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes McNary looked more like the team coming off a...

Opinions

Men of the hour

The Keizer Chamber of Commerce held its annual award banquet last Saturday,...

Obituaries

Fran Lindquist

July 12, 1941 – Dec. 18, 2016...

Bob O’Shea

Bob O’Shea, of Keizer recently passed away. He is survived by his...

Calendar

Community Calendar

To submit your calendar event, email us: news@keizertimes.com...

Business

New store is Lego HQ in Keizer

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Matthew Bauman, the franchise owner of the new...

Mr Video finds new home in Keizer

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Staying in Keizer was a top priority for Terry Ricker once he learned...

Keizer Liquor now largest in the state

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Keizer Liquor is now open at its new location in Schoolhouse Square and,...

Buy & Sell

KEIZERTIMES CLASSIFIEDS

View local classified ads in Keizer....

“Ray & Joan” by Lisa Napoli

“Ray & Joan” by Lisa Napoli c.2016, Dutton $27.00 / $36.00 Canada 353 pages BOOK...

“Cradles of Power” by Harold I. Gullan

ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright (c) 2010 Keizertimes / Wheatland Publishing. Created by Born Invincible Design.