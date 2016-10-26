Parks survey kick off January 9 By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes The Keizer City Council and Keizer Parks and Recreation Advisory Board are hosting a joint work session Monday, Jan. 9. The topic is a parks survey and parks board members are hoping to pack the room. “I would love to have to do this three times because we […]

Catch-and-release Third time’s the charm in pulling car from Willamette

Auditions for 2017 season Jan. 14 By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes If all goes as planned, Keizer Homegrown Theatre will have its own space by February, according to the company’s founder Linda Baker. “That is our goal. That is fingers crossed,” Baker said. “We’re really excited and it’s a big jump for us. It will be smack dab in the […]

McNary sweeps Forest Grove By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes Easton Neitzel looked like he was shooting on a bigger rim than everyone else. The McNary senior had a career high 30 points as the Celtics defeated Forest Grove 86-68 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 3. “Guys were finding me when I was open,” Neitzel said. “I hit some […]