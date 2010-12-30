Community

MAK cleans up Salem home

Men in Action for Keizer (MAK), the Keizer Chamber of Commerce’s volunteer group of men,...

Community Calendar

Keizer woman wins ‘Super Bowl’ of Rodeo

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes In September, most of the women who were...

Local nonprofit has near-perfect record in resheltering families

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes The Keizer City Council got a glimpse into...

Celtics finish Classic strong

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes SALEM—McNary suffered its first loss of the season in...

Top 10 sports stories of 2016

#10 McNary’s new gym floor McNary High School renovated its gymnasium thanks to $20,000 provided...

Back from injury, Vincent leading McNary

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes Carlos Vincent is making up for lost time. Back...

McNary swim teams win dual over McKay

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes Filling out the McNary boys varsity lineup is getting...

The color orange

There are few things as promising as the dawning of a new...

Fran Lindquist

July 12, 1941 – Dec. 18, 2016...

Bob O’Shea

Bob O’Shea, of Keizer recently passed away. He is survived by his...

Business

New store is Lego HQ in Keizer

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Matthew Bauman, the franchise owner of the new...

Mr Video finds new home in Keizer

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Staying in Keizer was a top priority for Terry Ricker once he learned...

Keizer Liquor now largest in the state

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Keizer Liquor is now open at its new location in Schoolhouse Square and,...

View local classified ads in Keizer....

“Cradles of Power” by Harold I. Gullan

“Cradles of Power” by Harold I. Gullan c.2016, Skyhorse Publishing $27.99 / $42.99 Canada 379...

“Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J.D. Vance

