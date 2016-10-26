Community

Auditions for 2017 season Jan. 14

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes If all goes as planned, Keizer Homegrown Theatre will...

Check your privilege at the door

A view from the ground at a mid-Valley warming center ...

Community Calendar

To submit your calendar event, email us: news@keizertimes.com...

Agenda for Keizer City Council meeting

Tuesday, January 3 at 7 p.m....

Sports

McNary drops dual at West Salem

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes SALEM—McNary had a two-point lead through nine matches at...

McNary sweeps Forest Grove

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes Easton Neitzel looked like he was shooting on a...

Celtics finish Classic strong

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes SALEM—McNary suffered its first loss of the season in...

Top 10 sports stories of 2016

#10 McNary’s new gym floor McNary High School renovated its gymnasium thanks to $20,000 provided...

Opinions

Take the lead on ride-hailing

Economic models are being thrown on the slag heap of history as...

Obituaries

Fran Lindquist

July 12, 1941 – Dec. 18, 2016...

Bob O’Shea

Bob O’Shea, of Keizer recently passed away. He is survived by his...

Business

New store is Lego HQ in Keizer

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Matthew Bauman, the franchise owner of the new...

Mr Video finds new home in Keizer

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Staying in Keizer was a top priority for Terry Ricker once he learned...

Keizer Liquor now largest in the state

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Keizer Liquor is now open at its new location in Schoolhouse Square and,...

Buy & Sell

“Cradles of Power” by Harold I. Gullan

“Cradles of Power” by Harold I. Gullan c.2016, Skyhorse Publishing $27.99 / $42.99 Canada 379...

“Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J.D. Vance

