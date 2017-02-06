Written by Derek Wiley / Filed in General, News, Top Stories
By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes Keizer firefighter Matt Dryden pinches himself all the time. “I always wanted to work at Keizer Fire District,” Dryden said. “I’m ecstatic to be here. I was tripping over myself to get my application in. It is truly a huge gift to me, just to work here.” That enthusiasm […]
By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes With McNary holding on to a four-point lead entering the final match of the night, all Noah Gatchet had to do was not get pinned. But the Celtic freshman decided to do his team one better, picking up a 11-6 decision over Kelton Bollier as McNary defeated South Salem […]
There are places to turn
By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes McNary High School senior Suni Payne didn’t entirely know what she was getting into when she joined FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) two and half years ago. “I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur and when picking our schedules, I wanted to get involved in the business programs […]
Trett honored as First Citizen
Monday, February 6, 2017 at 7 p.m....
Sixty is the new forty. Sixty-eight is not. It’s just old. I...
July 12, 1941 – Dec. 18, 2016...
Bob O’Shea, of Keizer recently passed away. He is survived by his...
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Matthew Bauman, the franchise owner of the new...
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Staying in Keizer was a top priority for Terry Ricker once he learned...
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Keizer Liquor is now open at its new location in Schoolhouse Square and,...
