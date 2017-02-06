KFD honors excellence with annual awards By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes Keizer firefighter Matt Dryden pinches himself all the time. “I always wanted to work at Keizer Fire District,” Dryden said. “I’m ecstatic to be here. I was tripping over myself to get my application in. It is truly a huge gift to me, just to work here.” That enthusiasm […]

Celtics hold on, win first dual By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes With McNary holding on to a four-point lead entering the final match of the night, all Noah Gatchet had to do was not get pinned. But the Celtic freshman decided to do his team one better, picking up a 11-6 decision over Kelton Bollier as McNary defeated South Salem […]

McNary hosting FBLA regionals By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes McNary High School senior Suni Payne didn’t entirely know what she was getting into when she joined FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) two and half years ago. “I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur and when picking our schedules, I wanted to get involved in the business programs […]