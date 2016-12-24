Written by Eric Howald / Filed in General, News, Top Stories
Report: ‘Providers rarely overlap and none are in the same office’
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes The Keizer Chamber of Commerce First Citizen Banquet Saturday, Jan. 21, proved to be a night of unexpected surprises. In the end, four longtime Keizer volunteers received recognition for efforts that span into every corner of the community. The First Citizen Award went to Jim Trett, a former […]
Crisis teams visit Keizer schools 3 times since Jan. 1
By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes McNary boys basketball coach Ryan Kirch knew playing in the Greater Valley Conference would be tough. He just didn’t realize how tough. “By far it’s the best league in the state for a number of reasons,” Kirch said. “One, there’s some very good coaching. Two, there’s some very good […]
By HERB SWETT For the Keizertimes Property realignments between the Salem-Keizer School District and the city of Salem were approved by the School Board on Tuesday. The district and the city have been negotiating ownership transfers involving facilities such as athletic fields and parks so that property lines will eliminate ownerships by the district and […]
