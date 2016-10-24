ONE TOUGH MOTHER Keizer native competes on Steve Austin show

MADAM AMBASSADOR Keizer teen named state’s MDA rep

Red Cross in emergency blood shortage St. Edwards Catholic Church is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Parish Hall, 5303 River Rd. N., Keizer. The American Red Cross remains in the midst of a severe blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donations. Ice, snow and subfreezing […]

McNary hosts AVID open house By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes Principal Erik Jespersen wants McNary High School to be a giant laboratory where people come from all over the country to see what his teachers and students are doing. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Jespersen got his wish as 50 Oregon educators attended an AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) open […]