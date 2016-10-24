Written by Eric Howald / Filed in Community, People, Top Stories
Keizer native competes on Steve Austin show
Written by Eric Howald / Filed in Community, People, Schools, Top Stories
Keizer teen named state’s MDA rep
St. Edwards Catholic Church is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Parish Hall, 5303 River Rd. N., Keizer. The American Red Cross remains in the midst of a severe blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donations. Ice, snow and subfreezing […]
Written by Derek Wiley / Filed in Community, Schools, Top Stories
By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes Principal Erik Jespersen wants McNary High School to be a giant laboratory where people come from all over the country to see what his teachers and students are doing. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Jespersen got his wish as 50 Oregon educators attended an AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) open […]
Written by Derek Wiley / Filed in Local Sports, McNary, Sports, Top Stories
By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes SALEM—As McNary junior Sarah Eckert swam the final laps of the 500-yard freestyle, closing in on the leader, she wasn’t thinking about her runner-up finish in the 100 butterfly just 10 minutes earlier. “I feel like it makes swimming harder when you think about the races that you’ve already […]
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Matthew Bauman, the franchise owner of the new...
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Staying in Keizer was a top priority for Terry Ricker once he learned...
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Keizer Liquor is now open at its new location in Schoolhouse Square and,...
