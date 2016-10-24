Community

ONE TOUGH MOTHER

Keizer native competes on Steve Austin show...

MADAM AMBASSADOR

Keizer teen named state’s MDA rep...

Red Cross in emergency blood shortage

St. Edwards Catholic Church is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 12:30...

McNary hosts AVID open house

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes Principal Erik Jespersen wants McNary High School to be...

Sports

McNary sweeps 500 free at KROC Center

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes SALEM—As McNary junior Sarah Eckert swam the final laps...

Celtics score season-low 47

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes SALEM—The game started just like most of McNary’s. Celtics...

Lady Celts seek second scorer

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes SALEM—Still looking for a second scorer behind Sydney Hunter,...

Present, future on display at Northwest Duals

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes ALBANY—McNary went into the Northwest Duals having not wrestled...

Business

New store is Lego HQ in Keizer

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Matthew Bauman, the franchise owner of the new...

Mr Video finds new home in Keizer

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Staying in Keizer was a top priority for Terry Ricker once he learned...

Keizer Liquor now largest in the state

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Keizer Liquor is now open at its new location in Schoolhouse Square and,...

“Ray & Joan” by Lisa Napoli

“Ray & Joan” by Lisa Napoli c.2016, Dutton $27.00 / $36.00 Canada 353 pages BOOK...

“Cradles of Power” by Harold I. Gullan

