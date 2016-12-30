McNary goes 4-4 at Oregon Classic By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes McNary head wrestling coach Jason Ebbs saw progress at the Oregon Classic in Redmond as the Celtics won their final four dual matches. After losing its first four matches to North Medford, Grants Pass, Baker and Crook County, McNary got a much-needed victory, 39-33, over Mazama on Friday, Jan. […]

McNary nearly upsets Saxons By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes SALEM—McNary (9-6, 4-3) went into South Salem and almost knocked off one of the top girls basketball teams in the state. Kailey Doutt had 20 points and Anita Lao added 17 but the Lady Celts came up just short, 58-56, on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the defending Greater Valley […]

SKSB, Salem settle who owns what By HERB SWETT For the Keizertimes Property realignments between the Salem-Keizer School District and the city of Salem were approved by the School Board on Tuesday. The district and the city have been negotiating ownership transfers involving facilities such as athletic fields and parks so that property lines will eliminate ownerships by the district and […]

Pedestrian flags get another look By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes It would be hard to find a Keizer pedestrian or motorist who hasn’t been frustrated by the state of pedestrian crossings on River Road North. At its meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, the Keizer Traffic Safety, Bikeways and Pedestrian Committee (TBP) revisited the issue. In early 2016, the committee […]