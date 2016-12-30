Written by Eric Howald / Filed in General, News, Top Stories
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes It would be hard to find a Keizer pedestrian or motorist who hasn’t been frustrated by the state of pedestrian crossings on River Road North. At its meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, the Keizer Traffic Safety, Bikeways and Pedestrian Committee (TBP) revisited the issue. In early 2016, the committee […]
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes For the second time in six years, the McNary Estates Home Owners Association (HOA) was found to have discriminated against a disabled resident – this time for refusing to accommodate parking of a RV deemed medically necessary for a woman suffering from a variety of ailments. U.S. District […]
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes When Jason and Katie Lawrence moved into 2660B Edison Street in Eugene in late 2011, they couldn’t help but notice the memorial hanging on the fence of their neighbor’s home in 2660A. The memorial was for Colby Casto, the older brother of 12-year-old Caden Berry whose mother is […]
By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes Ashton Thomas, a senior, who made his musical debut in the McNary High School drama department as a freshman in Urinetown, isn’t ready to say goodbye to the Ken Collins Theater. “It’s going to be hard to leave this behind because this has been such a cool place for […]
