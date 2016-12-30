Written by Derek Wiley / Filed in McNary, Sports, Top Stories
By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes McNary head wrestling coach Jason Ebbs saw progress at the Oregon Classic in Redmond as the Celtics won their final four dual matches. After losing its first four matches to North Medford, Grants Pass, Baker and Crook County, McNary got a much-needed victory, 39-33, over Mazama on Friday, Jan. […]
Written by Derek Wiley / Filed in McNary, Sports, Top Stories
By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes SALEM—McNary (9-6, 4-3) went into South Salem and almost knocked off one of the top girls basketball teams in the state. Kailey Doutt had 20 points and Anita Lao added 17 but the Lady Celts came up just short, 58-56, on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the defending Greater Valley […]
Written by Herb Swett / Filed in Community, Schools, Top Stories
By HERB SWETT For the Keizertimes Property realignments between the Salem-Keizer School District and the city of Salem were approved by the School Board on Tuesday. The district and the city have been negotiating ownership transfers involving facilities such as athletic fields and parks so that property lines will eliminate ownerships by the district and […]
Written by Eric Howald / Filed in General, News, Top Stories
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes It would be hard to find a Keizer pedestrian or motorist who hasn’t been frustrated by the state of pedestrian crossings on River Road North. At its meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, the Keizer Traffic Safety, Bikeways and Pedestrian Committee (TBP) revisited the issue. In early 2016, the committee […]
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes For the second time in six years, the McNary Estates Home Owners Association (HOA) was found to have discriminated against a disabled resident – this time for refusing to accommodate parking of a RV deemed medically necessary for a woman suffering from a variety of ailments. U.S. District […]
By HERB SWETT For the Keizertimes Property realignments between the Salem-Keizer School District and the...
Community Action Agency is looking for volunteers to help conduct its annual homeless count. The...
By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes Ashton Thomas, a senior, who made his musical debut...
To submit your calendar event, email us: news@keizertimes.com...
By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes McNary head wrestling coach Jason Ebbs saw progress at...
By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes SALEM—McNary (9-6, 4-3) went into South Salem and almost...
By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes McNary looked more like the team coming off a...
By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes McNary’s girls basketball team has found the key to...
As you read this the 45th president of the United States has...
July 12, 1941 – Dec. 18, 2016...
Bob O’Shea, of Keizer recently passed away. He is survived by his...
To submit your calendar event, email us: news@keizertimes.com...
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Matthew Bauman, the franchise owner of the new...
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Staying in Keizer was a top priority for Terry Ricker once he learned...
By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Keizer Liquor is now open at its new location in Schoolhouse Square and,...
View local classified ads in Keizer....
“Ray & Joan” by Lisa Napoli c.2016, Dutton $27.00 / $36.00 Canada 353 pages BOOK...