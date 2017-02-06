Community

Community Calendar

To submit your calendar event, email us: news@keizertimes.com...

Agenda for Keizer City Council meeting

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 7 p.m....

McNary hosting FBLA regionals

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes McNary High School senior Suni Payne didn’t entirely know...

Sowing hope

Trett honored as First Citizen...

Sports

Celtics hold on, win first dual

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes With McNary holding on to a four-point lead entering...

Lady Celts knock rust off at Sprague

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes SALEM—After a nearly two week break from game action,...

Shorthanded Celtics fall at Sprague

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes SALEM—McNary (14-4, 7-3) got within one possession in the...

Middle school wrestling back for second year

By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes Following in the footsteps of his father and uncle, Cameron...

Opinions

Divergent paths

Sixty is the new forty.  Sixty-eight is not.  It’s just old.  I...

Obituaries

Fran Lindquist

July 12, 1941 – Dec. 18, 2016...

Bob O’Shea

Bob O’Shea, of Keizer recently passed away. He is survived by his...

Business

New store is Lego HQ in Keizer

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Matthew Bauman, the franchise owner of the new...

Mr Video finds new home in Keizer

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Staying in Keizer was a top priority for Terry Ricker once he learned...

Keizer Liquor now largest in the state

By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Keizer Liquor is now open at its new location in Schoolhouse Square and,...

“Ray & Joan” by Lisa Napoli

“Ray & Joan” by Lisa Napoli c.2016, Dutton $27.00 / $36.00 Canada 353 pages BOOK...

“Cradles of Power” by Harold I. Gullan

