MAK cleans up Salem home Men in Action for Keizer (MAK), the Keizer Chamber of Commerce’s volunteer group of men, jumped into action earlier this month when they were called by representatives of the Oregon Department of Veteran Affairs to help clear out the former home of a veteran’s widow. A small group of MAK volunteers, led by Bob Shackelford, […]

Parks survey hitting mailboxes By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes About half of Keizer residents are going to be receiving a thicker utility bill this week. It’s because a survey about Keizer parks is being included with the regular mailing. The remaining utility customers will receive the survey with their January bill. Keizer residents can also fill out […]

Celtics finish Classic strong By DEREK WILEY Of the Keizertimes SALEM—McNary suffered its first loss of the season in the Capitol City Classic. But that doesn’t mean the tournament wasn’t a success. After falling to Mater Dei, a Catholic school in southern California, 64-60 on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Celtics rebounded to defeat Evergreen, Wash. 80-42 on Thursday and […]

Salem mayor-elect shares vision for Salem-Keizer By ERIC A. HOWALD Of the Keizertimes Salem’s mayor-elect, Chuck Bennett, stopped by the weekly Rotary Club of Keizer luncheon Thursday, Dec. 22, to talk about the ways Salem and Keizer can work together. Topics ranged from the future of the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) to transit and homelessness. Bennett reserved his harshest critique for […]